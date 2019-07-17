Home

St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Norma Medina


1968 - 2019
Norma Medina Obituary
Norma Medina

March 25, 1968 - July 15, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Norma Linda Medina, 51, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Norma was born March 25, 1968 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Pablo Antonio and Isabel (Cervantes) Medina. Norma is also preceded in death by her sisters, Juanita, Lupe, Anna, and Gloria. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Noelia Salinas, Terry (Kelsey) Malone, II, and Reynaldo Salinas, Jr; fiance, Terry Malone, I; grandchildren, Zoie, Zayden, Zayleigh, Reyanna, Rozalia, and Levi; sisters & brothers, Nicolasa (Antonio) Arreguin, Augustine (Penny) Medina, Guadalupe (Jose) Hernandez, Pablo (Adel) Medina, Theresa (Jesus) Bernal, Victoria (Tom) Floyd, and Mario (Theresa) Medina. Family was very important to Norma; she was proud to be the glue that held them together. She would look forward to seeing her grandchildren and was excited that they were always around her. Norma was a very loving and caring woman and made sure those whom she loved knew that she did. Visitation for Norma will be 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. and again on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 9:30am until time of Funeral Ceremony at 10:30am in the funeral home Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 17, 2019
