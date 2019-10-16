|
|
Norma Mikel
March 8, 1926 - Oct. 14, 2019
NILES, MI - Norma E. (Sheets) Mikel, 93, of Edwardsburg, was ushered from this world into the arms of her Savior on October 14, 2019. Norma was born to the late Curtis and Chloe (Pippenger) Sheets in Nappanee, Indiana on March 8, 1926. She worked various jobs outside the home as a secretary and was employed by Berrien Springs Manufacturing. Norma was a Sunday School teacher and was known for her many quilts and comforters, some of which were pieced by hand, as well as gardening and working on the farm. Her real passion was caring for her family. She married Eugene L. Mikel on June 27, 1945. They shared 66 years of marriage, and their love continually grew.
Preceding in death are her parents; her husband, Eugene Mikel in 2011; a great-grandson, Alan Jacob Mikel; her son-in-law, Ronald Pletcher; her brothers, Russell, Carl, and Amos Sheets; and her sister, Dorothy Klotz.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Wayne (Tammy) Mikel of Plymouth, Indiana, Gerald (Kathy) Mikel of Edwardsburg, Sharon Pletcher of Edwardsburg, Janet Mikel of Niles, Devon (Susan) Mikel of Edwardsburg, Esther (Ray) Pritchett of Plymouth, Indiana, and Marilyn (Randy) Bowman of Niles. She is also survived by twenty-one grandchildren, forty-two great-grandchildren, and many step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and step-great-great-grandchildren; beloved sister, Ruth Anglemyer; and her sister-in-law and best friend, Mildred Mikel.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Coulter's Chapel Church of God, in Niles, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Services will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church, officiated by Pastor David Frazier and Pastor Louis Staubs. Interment will follow at Coulter Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Norma's memory to Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.
Memorial contributions may be made in Norma's memory to Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019