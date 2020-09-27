1/1
Norma R. Francel
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma R. Francel

July 3, 1925 - Sept. 22, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Norma Ruth Francel, 95 years old, of Edwardsburg, passed peacefully at her home on Sept. 22, 2020 with her daughters present. She was born July 3, 1925 in Terre Haute, IN, the daughter of Russell and Inez (Harvey) Moss and has lived in the Michiana area since the age of 18. She worked at Bendix until she married, started a family, and became a lifelong homemaker.

Norma was married Aug. 7, 1954 in LaPorte, IN to David A. Francel. David passed in 2012. Norma is survived by her daughters, Melanie Tevlin of Edwardsburg and Patricia Mercer (Dennis) Ault of Ft. Worth, TX. There are three grandchildren, Erin (Ryan) Frantzich, David (Mary) Tevlin, and Paige (Angela) Mercer; two great-granddaughters, Alexis and Hannah Frantzich, and several nieces and nephews.

Family who preceded her in passing are her parents, her beloved husband David, and two sons-in-law, Danny Tevlin and James Mercer, as well as a sister, Patricia Huser Kerins.

Norma loved the summertime, watching birds, tending her flower garden, and being with her family, friends, wonderful neighbors, and her longtime group of girlfriends from South Bend. She always looked beautiful and it was not uncommon for strangers to comment on her pretty hair. She loved to entertain and often had her neighbors and girlfriends over for coffee and dessert.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no service per her wishes. Norma and David will be interred together in the Edwardsburg Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Norma's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
26863 W. Main Street
Edwardsburg, MI 49112
269 663-5345
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved