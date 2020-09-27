Norma R. Francel
July 3, 1925 - Sept. 22, 2020
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Norma Ruth Francel, 95 years old, of Edwardsburg, passed peacefully at her home on Sept. 22, 2020 with her daughters present. She was born July 3, 1925 in Terre Haute, IN, the daughter of Russell and Inez (Harvey) Moss and has lived in the Michiana area since the age of 18. She worked at Bendix until she married, started a family, and became a lifelong homemaker.
Norma was married Aug. 7, 1954 in LaPorte, IN to David A. Francel. David passed in 2012. Norma is survived by her daughters, Melanie Tevlin of Edwardsburg and Patricia Mercer (Dennis) Ault of Ft. Worth, TX. There are three grandchildren, Erin (Ryan) Frantzich, David (Mary) Tevlin, and Paige (Angela) Mercer; two great-granddaughters, Alexis and Hannah Frantzich, and several nieces and nephews.
Family who preceded her in passing are her parents, her beloved husband David, and two sons-in-law, Danny Tevlin and James Mercer, as well as a sister, Patricia Huser Kerins.
Norma loved the summertime, watching birds, tending her flower garden, and being with her family, friends, wonderful neighbors, and her longtime group of girlfriends from South Bend. She always looked beautiful and it was not uncommon for strangers to comment on her pretty hair. She loved to entertain and often had her neighbors and girlfriends over for coffee and dessert.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no service per her wishes. Norma and David will be interred together in the Edwardsburg Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Norma's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.