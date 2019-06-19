Norma R. Ness



June 30, 1931 - June 17, 2019



NEW CARLISLE, IN - Norma R. Ness, 87, of New Carlisle, IN, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Hamilton Communities, Inc. in New Carlisle, Indiana.



She was born June 30, 1931 in Kingsbury, Indiana, the daughter of George Fowler and Mildred (Barney) Fowler.



Norma retired from La Porte Bank and Trust in 1994 after working 36 years. She went on to work at Houston Pro Hardware from 1997-2008. She was a member of the New Carlisle United Methodist Church. Norma loved camping and spending time with her family. She used to look forward every year to watching the Flyover at the start of the 4th of July and other parades. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Hamilton Communities for all their compassionate care.



On June 22, 1952 in La Porte, Indiana, she married Ralph Ness who preceded in death April 16, 1988.



She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey (Lanette) Ness of New Carlisle, IN and Scott (Angel) Ness of New Carlisle, IN; daughter, Debra (Mark) Adnson of New Carlisle, IN; sister, Georgiana (Roger) Wolff of La Porte, IN; seven grandchildren, Melissa Huffman, Amy Steele, Staci Gadacz, Michael Adnson, Spencer Ness, Olivia Ness, and Victoria Ness; and seven great-grandchildren, Alaina, Samuel, Mason, Zoe, Jonathan, Carter, and Emily. Norma was preceded in death by both her parents; son, Michael Ness; and three brothers, Carl Fowler John Fowler, and James Fowler.



Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, IN where the family will receive friends Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. CST & Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. CST. A Life Celebration will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home, Inc., Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CST with Pastor Kalvin Morrison officiating. Interment will follow at the Salem Cemetery, La Porte, IN.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the New Carlisle Fire Department, P.O. Box 89, New Carlisle, Indiana 46552 or to the Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Ct., South Bend, IN 46637.



Published in South Bend Tribune on June 19, 2019