Norman Chrobot



August 6, 1940 - June 27, 2020



ELKHART, IN - Norman A. Chrobot, 79, passed away peacefully at his home on June 27, 2020. He was a member of St. Thomas Parish; he was born August 6, 1940 in South Bend to Walter and Martha (Kalicki) Chrobot.



He attended St. Joe High School and continued his education at Tri State University, graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked for 27 years as Vice President of Mfg for CTS Corporation and then later for the Dometic Corporation in LaGrange.



Norm was known as Mr. Fix It to the grandkids, neighbors and friends. When he wasn't lending a helping hand he enjoyed fishing with his buddies, Dick Norton and Don Ferm in Arkansas, and he always looked forward to ND sports.



He is survived by his wife, Vicki, son, Erich and daughter, Emily (Brian) Boothe. Norm was grandpa to Braelin and Hannah Davis, and Reece Boothe, and brother to Emery (Chris) Chrobot and Randall (Loretta) Chrobot. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Brad (Lana) Cox and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father. Cremation has taken place.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 1405 N. Main Street, Elkhart, IN 46516, where visitation with the family will be held an hour prior to the 11:00 am service. Father Jason Freiburger will be presiding.



He will be greatly missed and always loved. Memorial contributions may be given to Kid Cove International, 55919 Riverdale Drive, Elkhart, IN 46514 or the Elkhart County Humane Society, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol, IN 46507.



Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.





