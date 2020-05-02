Norman Dales
Dec. 2, 1924 - April 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - This is a celebration of the life of Norman Stringfield (Feldman) Dales, who died peacefully at his daughter's home on April 29, 2020. He was born on December 2, 1924 to Norman Feldman and Anna (Traubermann) Feldman in New York and grew up through the Great Depression. His mother was disowned for marrying outside her religion and consequently, family became everything to him. He was an only child, loved sports, played hockey in the street, and upon graduating high school, enlisted in the Army to serve in World War II. He once said that he knew the world war would be the defining event of his generation and he wanted to be part of it. After serving in the Philippines as a guard at a prison camp, he came home, went to college on the GI Bill at Indiana University, got a degree in accounting, met Elizabeth Hoyt, and married her in 1949. They eventually settled in Indianapolis, where Norm went to work for what was then Michigan Mutual Insurance Company as an auditor. He eventually became branch manager in South Bend and retired when he was 65. He never spoke of the war and was fond of telling his children as they grew up that he “just peeled potatoes” for KP. Old pictures he kept showed a different story and one that was at odds with the gentle, loving man his family knew, but like so many of his generation, he put aside what he saw and was required to do in the war, and became the person he wanted to be afterwards.
Norm and Betty had 3 children: Patricia Hans (Lester), Roberta Dales, who died of leukemia in 1981 and John Dales, who died of complications from diabetes and Hepatitis C in 2016. Betty died in 2003 and Norm never had any desire to find a new partner. He has 3 grandchildren: Roberta (Hans) Earley, Emily (Hans) Haskins, and Sam Dales; and 3 great-grandchildren, Aiden Earley, Landon Earley, and Delilah Allsop. Throughout his children's, grandchildren's, and now great-grandchildren's lives, he was always present at celebrations, parties, and holidays, ready to give a gift, ask a question, and listen to what was on their minds.
Norm loved animals, and especially dogs, probably because he grew up in small apartments where he couldn't have a dog. When his rescue Husky, Maya, died in 2018, his heart broke again. His granddaughter Delilah painted a picture of Maya and it was one of his favorite things to look at. Recently, living with his daughter, he bonded with their dog and that always brought him a smile and comfort as he aged.
In addition to the family he valued so much and the animals he loved, he found peace and joy in the church he attended since 1964, the Episcopal Cathedral of St. James, in South Bend. When members of the church came and caroled to him this past Christmas, his heart just overflowed. The friendships, letters, cards and visits he received from them supported him in every difficult moment of his life.
Some of Norm's fondest memories that he returned to as his mind started to slip were the years he coached JBA in Clay Township, the years he went dancing at the Elks Club with his wife, the Cubs game he attended with his son John during the World Series Championship the year before John died, and going back further to Yankees games in New York as he grew up. He loved woodworking and there are a lot of people in South Bend who have herds of little wooden reindeer that he gave as Christmas cards for years. He volunteered at church and delivered Meals on Wheels for years after he retired, even hoping for a miracle after he started losing his sight so that he could do that again.
If you knew Norm at all, you loved him. We will miss him forever, but know he was ready to see his wife and son and daughter again after a life well-lived.
Private services will take place at the Cathedral of St. James. Burial will be at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park is assisting the family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cathedral of St. James, 117 N. Lafayette Street, South Bend, IN 46601 or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with Norm's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 2, 2020.