Norman E. Muller
Dec. 30, 1930 - Jan. 19, 2020
GRANGER - Norman E. Muller, age 89, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Wellbrooke Rehabilitation Center, South Bend, IN. His family is thankful to the Wellbrooke staff for the care he received, as well as the support of Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka, IN.
Born in Ferdinand, IN, and raised in Indianapolis, Norman graduated from Cathedral High School and was awarded a full basketball scholarship to Wake Forest where he earned a B.S. degree in mathematics in 1952. He married the former Mary O'Hara from Indianapolis and joined the United States Air Force as an engineer in 1953. Reporting to numerous military assignments, they traveled the country, living in nine states as well as three years in Chateauroux, France, throughout his 28-year military career. He was a Vietnam Veteran.
A perpetual student, Norman earned two bachelor's degrees and two master's degrees. His last assignment was as professor of aerospace studies at the University of Notre Dame where he retired as a Colonel in 1978. Numerous students kept in touch with him throughout his retirement years.
After his military career, he accepted a position as director of St. Michael's Laundry at Notre Dame where he happily continued to be a part of the university he loved so much. He was a volunteer for St. Vincent de Paul, delivering food and making bread runs. He enjoyed golfing, playing in his poker group, and baking cookies, which were always distributed amongst friends on Wednesdays. He also joined an early morning coffee group at Martin's, making steadfast friends. They faithfully continued to visit him these past four months throughout his gradual decline. They meant the world to him.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary; his daughter, Karen; son-in-law, Tim; grandchildren, Megan (Sebastian), Shawn (Iliana), and Claire; one great-granddaughter, Marin; and dozens of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 226 N. Hill Street, South Bend, IN. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Graveside services and inurnment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 520 Crescent Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617 or , Attn: Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020