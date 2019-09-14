Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home Wakarusa - Wakarusa
501 North Elkhart Street
Wakarusa, IN 46573
574 862 4506
For more information about
Norman Weber
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home Wakarusa - Wakarusa
501 North Elkhart Street
Wakarusa, IN 46573
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
Woodland, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman John Weber


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman John Weber Obituary
Norman John Weber

May 26, 1942 - Sept. 12, 2019

WAKARUSA, IN - Norman John Weber, age 77, of Wakarusa, died at 8:49 am, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka after a short illness. He was born May 26, 1942 in Mishawaka to Millard and Margaret (Saltsgiver) Weber.

Norman's first marriage was to Judy Wolf. He married Joan McCrady in 1995 and she survives. Also surviving are his children, Angie (Michael) Searles of Niles, MI, Julie (Kevin) Smith of Granger, and Brooke (David) Badics of Osceola; grandchildren, Austin (Brittney) Searles of Edwardsburg, MI, Cole Searles of Niles, MI, and Layne Badics of Osceola; and sister, Ruth (Robert) Wolfe of Bremen. He was preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Doty and brother, Lee Saltsgiver.

Norman was a 1961 graduate of Madison Township High School. He lived his lifetime in this area. Norman served in the United States Navy and was stationed on the Atakapa Tug Boat in Norfolk, VA from 1961-1965. He had worked at Bendix/Honeywell and was a member of the Sheet Metal Worker Union.

Norman was a member of the Brothers of the Wind of Indiana - reenactors of the 1800's. He enjoyed working on his John Deere and Model T's and was a member of the Johnny Popper Club. He enjoyed woodworking, bowling, fishing, and loved to dance.

Family and friends may call from 2-8 Monday, September 16, 2019 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa. Memorial services will take place at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 17 at St. John's United Church of Christ, Woodland.

Memorial contributions may be given to the church or Johnny Poppers Club.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now