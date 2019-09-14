|
Norman John Weber
May 26, 1942 - Sept. 12, 2019
WAKARUSA, IN - Norman John Weber, age 77, of Wakarusa, died at 8:49 am, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka after a short illness. He was born May 26, 1942 in Mishawaka to Millard and Margaret (Saltsgiver) Weber.
Norman's first marriage was to Judy Wolf. He married Joan McCrady in 1995 and she survives. Also surviving are his children, Angie (Michael) Searles of Niles, MI, Julie (Kevin) Smith of Granger, and Brooke (David) Badics of Osceola; grandchildren, Austin (Brittney) Searles of Edwardsburg, MI, Cole Searles of Niles, MI, and Layne Badics of Osceola; and sister, Ruth (Robert) Wolfe of Bremen. He was preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Doty and brother, Lee Saltsgiver.
Norman was a 1961 graduate of Madison Township High School. He lived his lifetime in this area. Norman served in the United States Navy and was stationed on the Atakapa Tug Boat in Norfolk, VA from 1961-1965. He had worked at Bendix/Honeywell and was a member of the Sheet Metal Worker Union.
Norman was a member of the Brothers of the Wind of Indiana - reenactors of the 1800's. He enjoyed working on his John Deere and Model T's and was a member of the Johnny Popper Club. He enjoyed woodworking, bowling, fishing, and loved to dance.
Family and friends may call from 2-8 Monday, September 16, 2019 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa. Memorial services will take place at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 17 at St. John's United Church of Christ, Woodland.
Memorial contributions may be given to the church or Johnny Poppers Club.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 14, 2019