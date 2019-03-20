Norman Kenneth



Peters



July 9, 1924 - March 16, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Norman Kenneth Peters, 94, of South Bend, passed away Saturday, March 16 at The Hearth at Juday Creek. Norm was born on July 9, 1924 in Avoca, Iowa to the late Herman Peters and Henrietta (Lahl). He was also preceded in death by his brother, Vernon Peters. On February 17, 1963, in San Francisco, California, Norm married Mary (Landram) who survives along with a daughter, Susan Peters Nickles of Roswell, Georgia and son, David (Tami) Peters of Cincinnati, Ohio. He was blessed with two grandchildren, Elizabeth Lawton Nickles and Ashton David Peters.



In 1944-45 Norm served as a Navy Ensign at a hospital for soldiers returning from the war. He received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Purdue University before joining the Bendix Corporation (now Honeywell). As an Aerospace Engineer, he was instrumental in the design and development of the Typhoon and Talos missiles.



In 1960, Norm joined Hewlett Packard Corporation in Palo Alto working directly with Bill Hewlett. While in California he found his life partner, Mary, at Calgary Presbyterian Church in San Francisco. They subsequently moved back to South Bend where Norm resumed his career with Bendix/Honeywell. During this time, he was granted two United States Patents, one of which was an Electro-Hydraulic Fluid Metering and Control Device that he designed.



For over 60 years, Norm was an active member of First United Methodist Church, South Bend having served as a member of the Board of Trustees as well as Chairman.



The family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice and The Hearth at Juday Creek for all the love, care, and support they provided during the last several weeks of his life.



Funeral Services will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, March 23 at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, with burial and Military Rites to follow at Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 333 N. Main Street, South Bend, IN 46601. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.