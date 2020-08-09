1/1
Norman Shuler
1927 - 2020
Norman Shuler

March 3, 1927 - August 7, 2020

NILES, MI - Norman Louis Shuler, 93, of Niles, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020.

Norman was born on March 3, 1927 in Berrien Springs to Henry and Dorothy (Pullen) Shuler. On February 3, 1962 he married Janet Nelson in Buchanan.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Shuler; son, John (Tammy) Shuler; daughters, Gail (Dale) Matteson and Gwen Mckeon; brother, Charles Shuler, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

Preceding him is death are his parents, Henry and Dorothy; first wife, Marilyn (Moss) Shuler; brothers, George and William; and granddaughter, Brooke Simon.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-2363
