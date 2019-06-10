Norman Wiggers



April 16, 1940 - June 7, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Norman Wiggers went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 7 at the age of seventy-nine. Norm is preceded in death by his father, Nicholas Wiggers, his mother, Sue Wiggers, and his brother, Gerard Wiggers. He is survived by his beloved wife, Karan Wiggers; his children, Sandy (and Brian) Clauser, Scott Wiggers, and Lynn (and Rodger) Pendl; his brothers, Jerome and Keith Wiggers; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



After serving in the United States Army, Norm worked at Woolworth's Company. He was a previous owner of St. John's Business Machine and a previous owner of Express-Press, Inc. Norm and Karan also served faithfully at their home church, North Naples Baptist Church.



Norm was a wise, godly man who lived for his family. He adored his wife, Karan, with whom he shared fifty-six years of marriage. Together, they built a family that loved God, shared His Gospel, and lived generously. Norm was truly the rock of his family; he “trusted in the Lord with all his heart and leaned not on his own understanding. In all his ways, he acknowledged Him, and the Lord directed his path” (Proverbs 3:5-6).



Whether devoting his love to his wife, taking his children and grandchildren out for breakfasts, leading Sunday School, or mentoring others, Norm lived a full, intentional life. He was a beloved husband, father, Papa, son, brother, and friend; God will say to him, “Well done my good and faithful servant” (Matthew 25:23).



Norm's family looks forward to the day we will be reunited with him in Christ. “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord” (Joshua 24:15).



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Senior 1 Care. A Celebration of Norman's life will be held 1:00 pm, Thursday, June 13, at Granger Missionary Church, 50841 Birch Road, Granger, IN 46530. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 until 7:00 pm. Wednesday, June 12, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635. Contributions may be made to life Action Ministries, 2727 Niles-Buchanan Road, Buchanan, MI 49107 or North Naples Baptist Church, 1811 Oakes Blvd., Naples, FL 34119.