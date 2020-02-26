|
Nykia Outlaw
June 30, 1988 - Feb. 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Nykia Shevele Outlaw, 31, of South Bend departed this life on February 19, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, after a brief illness.
Nykia was born June 30, 1988 in South Bend, Indiana to C. David and Jacqueline (Cayton) Outlaw. She was the sixth of 8 children born to their union.
She was a 2006 Honor graduate of Washington High School, having participated in Cheerleading and student government. After graduating from Washington, she attended Indiana University as a part of the Groups Scholarship program. While there she participated in several student organizations on campus.
Nykia found joy in shaping the minds of young children, and she did so by working at various childcare centers in South Bend. She also volunteered at the Charles Black Center.
Having accepted Christ at an early age, Nykia was a dedicated follower of Christ. She was a praise dancer at Faith Christian Center and New Generation.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Bryele Marie Leeks, Brennan Michael Leeks, and their father William Leeks, all of South Bend, IN; her parents C. David and Jacqueline Outlaw, South Bend, IN; siblings Brian (Tasha) Outlaw, of South Bend, IN, Chanda Outlaw, of St. Louis, MO, Justin Outlaw, of Mesa, AZ, Garren Outlaw, of Laveen, AZ, Jeniya Outlaw, of South Bend, IN, Naushanti Outlaw, of St. Louis, MO and Leah Outlaw, of South Bend, IN; her grandmothers Carolyn Outlaw,of South Bend, IN, and Helen Cayton, of Mesa, AZ. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her Grandfather Warren Outlaw, grandfather D.B. Cayton, and uncle Terrance Outlaw.
Nykia will be missed by all that knew her. Her infectious smile and beautiful spirit will forever be with all those that love her.
Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary Saturday February 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Viewing an hour prior to services.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our webpage: www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
