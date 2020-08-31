1/1
Odelia Frison
1960 - 2020
Odelia Frison

Jan. 26, 1960 - Aug. 26, 2020

SOUTH BEND - On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Odelia “Roxanne” Frison, loving mother of four children, passed away at the age of 60.

Roxanne was born on January 26, 1960 in South Bend, IN to O.D. and Ruth Nance. She received her high school diploma from Vashon High and her Associate's degree from Davenport College. She raised two sons, LeMond Nance and Jamian Stewart; and two daughters, Keisha Nance-King and Tanya Stewart. She was the proud grandmother to 17 and great-grandmother to five.

Roxanne spent a large part of her career as a store manager at Subway Sandwich on Miami & Ironwood. She used her position as an opportunity to give many of the neighborhood youth their first job and to help teach them good work ethics and how to be productive citizens. She also spent many years working at Belmont Beverage.

While Roxanne only had four biological children, she was referred to by many in the neighborhood as “Mama Roxanne”. She always had an open heart, hand, and home for any and everyone, regardless of their background, circumstances, or race. She welcomed everyone, whether they needed a meal, a place to stay, or anything in between; she helped however she could and never asked for anything in return.

Roxanne was preceded in death by her father, O.D., her mother, Ruth; and her brothers, Robin, Tracy, Shawn, Mark, and Alex (Sunny). She is survived by her four children; her brothers, Kevin, Kyle (Tim), and Robert (Bernie); her sister, Sonya (Yvette), and many grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The Funeral service is 12:00 Noon Wednesday with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Cobb Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be placed on the funeral home's website: www.cobbfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
10:00 PM
Cobb Funeral Home
SEP
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Cobb Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cobb Funeral Home
3525 S. Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
574-291-6500
