Odessa Moore
Aug. 6, 1932 - March 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - On March 9, 2020, Odessa Moore peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord. She was married to Arthur Moore for 69 years. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, who she called “Daddy” and 6 children, Arthur (Marylou) Moore, Edna (Thomas) Moore, Garry Moore, Cynthia Nicholson, Sylvia Moore, and Alesia (Jeff) Mitchell. Grandchildren include Lori (Arthur) Cotton, Amy (Warren) Taylor, Calvin Warner, Wesley (Kayla) Moore, Darlene (Grant) Wood, Marques (Danielle) Moore, Robert Nicholson, Alexandria (Reggie) Walton, Julius (Raul Premio Perez) Levy, Amber (Bryan) Davis, Whitney Nicholson, Andrew Harvey, and April Harvey. She adored her 21 great-grandchildren. She has one remaining sister, Fannie Reese of College Park, GA and one sister-in-love, Ora Dean (late Jimmy) Moore of South Bend, IN. Odessa was preceded in death by her parents, Roby and Willa Mae Jackson of Juliette, GA, her daughter, Judy, and son, Spencer Moore, of South Bend, IN, 5 sisters, and 2 brothers. She was a faithful member of River of Life Family Church (Pastor Ralph & Margaret Parker). She leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and strength.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice Care. A private ceremony will be for immediate famiy at Cobb Funeral Home on Thursday, March 12.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020