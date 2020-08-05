Olaf “Olie” Nannfeldt
Oct. 30, 1923 - July 30, 2020
NILES, MI - Olaf “Olie” Albin Nannfeldt, 96, of Niles, passed away peacefully, Thursday evening, July 30, 2020, at Cass County Medical Care Facility.
He was born on October 30, 1923, in Stockholm, Sweden, to the late Gerda Viktoria Maria (Holmquist) Nannfeldt. He and his mother immigrated to the United States in 1927. He lived in Chicago, attended Tilden High School, and a Chicago Tech school, through a government program.
He was employed by the American Tag Company in Chicago as a tool and die maker for nineteen years.
Olie served his country in the United States Army, during World War II, with the 530th Anti Aircraft Artillery Battalion, 71st Infantry Division, participating in operation in Rhineland, and Central Europe.
He married the late Margaret Mary Koenes of Chicago, with whom he had four children. As a family, they attended the Stone Church in Chicago.
In 1958, the family moved to Niles, Michigan. After commuting to Chicago for his employment at the American Tag Company for a year, Olie found employment at K&M Fabricating in Cassopolis. He loved his work and his co-workers at K&M, and helped the company grow into the large machine fabricating business it is today. He retired after thirty years of dedicated employment.
Olie married Phyllis Leah Prillwitz in 1964. They enjoyed many years together, traveling and building a new home on their acreage. He loved his yard and gardens, taking great pride in having one of the greenest, weed-free lawns around.
Olie would want to be remembered as an ordinary man who loved his Lord and Savior foremost, his wife, family, home, and landscaping. He always said, “I had a good life with a few ups and downs.”
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Arnold Nannfeldt.
Olie is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Phyllis L. Nannfeldt of Niles; daughters, LaVerne (Tim) Stubelt of Niles, Sherry Hirsch of Marshfield, Wisconsin, and Diane Nannfeldt Helferich of Haslett, Michigan; son, Nicky (Cherie) Nannfeldt of Berrien Springs; sister-in-law, Sylvia Nannfeldt of Inverness, Florida; along with numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Mission Hills Gardens Cemetery, 61453 M-51 in Niles. A time of visitation will begin at 1:30.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations in his memory be directed to Christian Center, 530 E. Ireland Rd., South Bend, IN 46614, or to the Christian Assembly of God, 7835 Lovers Ln., Portage, MI 49009.
Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.