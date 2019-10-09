Home

POWERED BY

Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Galfsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga A. Galfsky


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga A. Galfsky Obituary
Olga A. Galfsky

June 28, 1923 - Oct. 5, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Olga Anna Balazs Galfsky, 96, of Memphis, TN, died at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN on October 5, 2019. Born in Budapest, Hungary on June 28, 1923 to Rosa and Anton Balazs, a famous restaurateur, Mrs. Galfsky enjoyed a great life with her parents, brother, and sister prior to the Second World War. Following the war, she met her future husband, William, in Zirndorf, Germany at a dance for “displaced persons” from Hungary. They both followed a path to come to America and start a new life, although they arrived at different times, eventually moving to South Bend, Indiana. She learned to speak English working at the University of Notre Dame Law Library, where she started a lifetime love of the Fighting Irish. The couple married in 1957 and Olga worked at the Studebaker Car Company prior to the birth of their son. They called South Bend home until moving to Memphis in 1992 to be with their son and grandsons and had been married for 52 years when William passed away in 2004. Mrs. Galfsky is survived by her devoted son, Ed; grandsons, Charles and Ander (Mary Katherine); her sister, Csopi Hantos and family in Budapest; and her “adopted South Bend” family, Marcia Downs, Marti Hertel (Tom) and their families. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Carnival Children's Charity Initiative, 4735 Spottswood Ave. Suite 103, Memphis, TN 38117.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now