|
|
Olga A. Galfsky
June 28, 1923 - Oct. 5, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Olga Anna Balazs Galfsky, 96, of Memphis, TN, died at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN on October 5, 2019. Born in Budapest, Hungary on June 28, 1923 to Rosa and Anton Balazs, a famous restaurateur, Mrs. Galfsky enjoyed a great life with her parents, brother, and sister prior to the Second World War. Following the war, she met her future husband, William, in Zirndorf, Germany at a dance for “displaced persons” from Hungary. They both followed a path to come to America and start a new life, although they arrived at different times, eventually moving to South Bend, Indiana. She learned to speak English working at the University of Notre Dame Law Library, where she started a lifetime love of the Fighting Irish. The couple married in 1957 and Olga worked at the Studebaker Car Company prior to the birth of their son. They called South Bend home until moving to Memphis in 1992 to be with their son and grandsons and had been married for 52 years when William passed away in 2004. Mrs. Galfsky is survived by her devoted son, Ed; grandsons, Charles and Ander (Mary Katherine); her sister, Csopi Hantos and family in Budapest; and her “adopted South Bend” family, Marcia Downs, Marti Hertel (Tom) and their families. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Carnival Children's Charity Initiative, 4735 Spottswood Ave. Suite 103, Memphis, TN 38117.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019