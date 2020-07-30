Olga Nazaroff
Jan. 11, 1935 - July 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Olga N. Nazaroff passed away peacefully at the age of 85 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Jerusalem, Olga Nikolayevna Sviatoslavsky immigrated to the United States as a teenager and settled in Madison, Wisconsin with her parents and two brothers. While attending the University of Wisconsin, she met the love of her life, George Nazaroff. The couple moved to South Bend in 1972 and raised their three children, Natasha, Alex, and Peter. After retiring as the head reference librarian at the Mishawaka Penn Public Library, she spent time seeing the world with George, traveling to many exciting destinations abroad. Over the past 21 years Olga has been a caring grandmother and strong influence in the lives of her two grandchildren, Katherine and Varvara. She will be remembered for her incredible generosity, Orthodox faith, intelligence, keen assessments, delicious cooking, and her loving care for family and friends. A private funeral service will be held and a future memorial service is planned for a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 52455 North Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN 46635. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com
