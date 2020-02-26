|
|
Olive Kathryn “Kay” Stine
Aug. 8, 1921 - Feb. 3, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Olive
Kathryn “Kay” Stine, 98, of Naples, FL, died peacefully on February 3, 2020, at Bentley Village Care Center.
Born on August 8, 1921, and raised in Paris, IL, she was the only child of the late Marcellus and Harriet Keyes. Kay graduated from Bradley College with a B.A. in Music. She earned graduate hours in Music Composition at University of Michigan, and later completed a Masters in Music Education at Indiana University at South Bend.
At Bradley, Kay met her future husband Marshall Stine in German class. They were married in Peoria, IL, on March 26, 1946, and moved to Louisville, KY, where Marshall finished his medical degree at the University of Louisville.
Kay and “Doc” settled in Bremen, IN. They made their home there for over 40 years and raised three children - Curt, Kathy, and Brad. Marshall served the medical needs of the community as part of the primary care group of Bowen, Stine, and Burket; Kay participated in local service organizations and taught music; and they made many lasting friendships.
They retired to Naples, FL, where they enjoyed golf, the beach, and many new friends.
After Marshall's death in 1999, Kay moved to Bentley Village in Naples. She enjoyed painting classes and contributed her writing to the community newsletter.
Throughout her life, Kay inspired others with her thoughtfulness and deep Christian faith.
Members of her family include son Curt Stine and his wife Judy Holwell, daughter Kathy Philion and her husband Michael Philion, and son Brad Stine.
Five grandchildren - Elizabeth Stine, Anna Stine, Suzanne Philion and her husband Jimmy Eberhard, Daniel Philion and his wife Rachel Philion, and Simon Philion and his wife Jenny Lee Philion.
Seven great-grandchildren - Titus Highman, James Hall, Nixon Eberhard, Roxanne Eberhard, Maxine Eberhard, Ryan Philion, and Vinse Philion.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on April 17, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church in Naples.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020