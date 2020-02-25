|
|
Olivia Magee
Dec. 10, 1932 - Feb. 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Olivia MaGee, age 87, of South Bend, IN died Tuesday, February 18th at Healthwin Specialized Care, South Bend, IN. She was born December 10, 1932 in Bassfield Mississippi to James Wood and Martha Hathorn, who both preceded her in death. She married Sanders MaGee on December 31, 1949 in South Bend, IN.
Affectionately known for her smile, laughter and delicious cooking, Olivia was very passionate about God and serving others. She was a long-time and faithful member of Emmanuel Church of Deliverance where she served as an usher while also supporting the Hospitality and Missions Ministry. Most recently she attended Antioch Church where she also served as an usher. Her passion to serve was also evident in her work life. During the 1960's, Olivia was one of the first black elevator operators to be hired in Wyman's Department store in downtown South Bend. She went on to work in home health care and provided cleaning services for both families and businesses. She was also employed in the Inserting Department of the South Bend Tribune for 10 years until her retirement in 1998.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sanders MaGee, her brothers, Daniel Hathorn, Reedus Hathorn, Yance Hathorn and her sister Margie Mcleod.
Lovingly known as “Granny Gee”, she will greatly be missed by family and friends. She is survived by one brother, John H. (Bettie) Hathorn of Bassfield, MS; three sisters, Woodie Mae MaGee of Indianapolis, IN, Emma (Ethel) MaGee of Gulfport, MS, and Mary N. Silverburg of Vallejo, CA; two children, Gwendolyn Turner of South Bend, IN and Reginald MaGee of Indianapolis, IN; six grandchildren, James (Stephanie) Turner of South Bend, IN, Adrian (Angela) Turner of South Bend, IN, Tamiko (Lydell) Rodgers of Fort Wayne, IN, Ashley MaGee of New Orleans, LA, Malcolm MaGee of Washington, DC and Nicholas MaGee of Los Angeles, CA; 8 great-grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held at Pentecostal Cathedral on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with viewing from noon to 1:00 p.m., at The Cathedral. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020