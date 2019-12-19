|
Olivia Monet Lint
Nov. 1, 2005 - Dec. 16, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Heaven has gained another angel, Olivia Monet Lint, 14, of Elkhart, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. She was born on November 1, 2005 in Mishawaka. Surviving are her loving parents, Erica L. Lint and Adam G. Coppens; three siblings, Hayden, Abel, and Quinn; she will be greatly missed by her grandparents, Steven R. and Cheryl Lint, Greg and Rebecca Coppens, and Kevin Reed; great-grandmother, Jan Reed; uncles, David and Aubrey Lint, Nathan and Megan Lint; special cousins, Peyton, Annabelle, Lincoln, and Charlotte; and her aunt Keona Reed.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Richard and Shirley Lint, Norma Dulaney, and Richard Reed.
Olivia attended Goshen Schools for most of her life, transferring recently into the 8th grade at Concord Junior High School. She was active as a cheerleader, enjoyed gymnastics, and sang in the choir. She was a member of the Boys and Girls Club in Goshen. Always positive and wanting to help people, she was interested in pursuing nursing as a career. She was funny and goofy, and loved to go shopping with “Gammie”. Most of all, Olivia's family and friends were the center of her life.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, from 2-8 pm at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart.
A service of celebration and love for Olivia will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, with visitation starting at 9:30 am at Calvary United Methodist Church, 2222 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart. Rev. Paul Anderson and Rev. Amy DeBeck will officiate. Please wear clothing with colors of the Christmas season. Cremation has taken place. The family kindly request memorial donations to help with expenses. Condolences may be made online at the Billings Funeral Home website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019