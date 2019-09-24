Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church
Ollie B. Valentine


1928 - 2019
Ollie B. Valentine Obituary
Ollie B. Valentine

Apr. 25, 1928 - Sept. 18, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ollie Valentine, 91, of Bonds Avenue, South Bend, IN., went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Ollie was born April 25, 1928 in Clarksdale, MS., to Ed & Gertrude Blanch who both preceded her in death along with three children; Gertie Valentine, Lavern Valentine and Harry Valentine and also her six siblings.

Survivors left to cherish her memory include two daughters: Mary Ann McCauley of South Bend, IN., and Tawana (Dexter) Ferby of Memphis, TN., five sons; Willie Valentine of Chicago, IL., Clarence, Larry and Lynn Valentine all of Memphis, TN., and Michael Valentine of Phoenix, AZ., several grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren, two special neices; Brenda MacTurch of South Bend, IN., & Joyce MacTurch of Atlanta, GA., along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with viewing from 10:00 a.m., to 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019
