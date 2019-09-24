|
Ollie B. Valentine
Apr. 25, 1928 - Sept. 18, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ollie Valentine, 91, of Bonds Avenue, South Bend, IN., went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Ollie was born April 25, 1928 in Clarksdale, MS., to Ed & Gertrude Blanch who both preceded her in death along with three children; Gertie Valentine, Lavern Valentine and Harry Valentine and also her six siblings.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include two daughters: Mary Ann McCauley of South Bend, IN., and Tawana (Dexter) Ferby of Memphis, TN., five sons; Willie Valentine of Chicago, IL., Clarence, Larry and Lynn Valentine all of Memphis, TN., and Michael Valentine of Phoenix, AZ., several grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren, two special neices; Brenda MacTurch of South Bend, IN., & Joyce MacTurch of Atlanta, GA., along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with viewing from 10:00 a.m., to 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019