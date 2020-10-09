Ollie Brenneman



Jan. 9, 1930 - Oct. 6, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Ollie Mae Brenneman, 90, of South Bend, IN passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 surrounded by the love and care of her family.



Visitation will take place on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 pm at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinney Highway, Osceola, Indiana 46561.



Funeral services for Ollie will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 10776 McKinney Highway, Osceola, Indiana 46561. Please meet the family at the graveside.



Ollie was born January 9, 1930 to Willie and Lona (Ousley) Owsley in the mountains of Hindman, Kentucky. Based on a dare by her sister Goldie on the Sunday after Easter 1946 to pick up the phone and call Leroy's phone number: 84656, she met the love of her life, Leroy Brenneman and the two married on October 14, 1950 in Goshen, Indiana. They were one week shy of celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.



Ollie and Leroy resided in Normain Heghts, Mishawaka from 1958-1995, where they raised their three children, and had many special neighbors and friends with whom they still kept in contact.



Ollie and Leroy loved to buy and sell antiques. She and Leroy would spend two weekends a month traveling in their van, setting up shop at multiple antique venues, and were well known by many who frequented the shows. She was also an avid collector of glass baskets.



Ollie was also quite the fisherman. Starting in the 1960's, family road trips were taken to Ontario, Canada where they would drive up to Red Lake, load up on a puddle jumper, and fly out to a fishing lodge, which started a yearly tradition with family and friends, still going to this day. Leroy and Ollie were snowbirds who enjoyed their winter months in Okeechobee, Florida and spent their time... you guessed it, going fishing.



A wonderful southern cook, Ollie spent her time spoiling Leroy. She adored her grandsons more than anything, and was a very proud Mammaw to John and Jared.



Surviving Ollie is her husband, Leroy; her son, Charles (Cynthia) Brenneman; her daughter, Lisa (Gary) Priebe; and her grandsons, Johnathan Brenneman and Jared Basker, all of whom live within a block of each other in South Bend, IN. Her brothers, Willie Owsley Jr. of Lima, Ohio and Woodrow Owsley of Vest, Kentucky, several other family members and friends also survive.



She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Brenneman in 1981; her parents, Willie and Lona Owsley; and her siblings, Bird Owsley, Goldie Owsley-Boedicker, Ogie Owsley-Pivonka, Wilson Owsley, Thomas Owsley, Buck Owsley, and Lewis Owsley.





