Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Clark Chapel
405 Center St
Dowagiac, MI 49047
(269) 782-2135
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Clark Chapel
405 Center St
Dowagiac, MI 49047
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Clark Chapel
405 Center St
Dowagiac, MI 49047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Onnolee VanHusan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Onnolee J. VanHusan


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Onnolee J. VanHusan Obituary
Onnolee J. Van Husan

July 5, 1930 - Sept. 6, 2019

DOWAGIAC, MI - Onnolee J. Van Husan, 89, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Clark Chapel, located at 405 Center St., Dowagiac, MI, on Friday, September 13, at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Christopher Momany officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, from 11AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dowagiac First United Methodist Church. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkchapel.com.

Onnolee was born on July 5, 1930, in East Gilead, MI, to Jack and Opal (Corwin) Davis. She graduated as valedictorian from Coldwater High School in 1948, then went on to earn a degree in Nursing on a full academic scholarship from Borgess Hospital and Nazareth Academy in Kalamazoo, MI. After graduation, she was made shift supervisor of the second floor of Borgess Hospital and worked as a Registered Nurse for many years. On September 2, 1951, she married the love of her life, Robert Van Husan. After moving to Dowagiac, she was instrumental in revitalizing the Lee Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, which is still going strong fifty years later. She enjoyed spending time in the community, where she worked as an owner in the family business, and also took part in the local Garden Club. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, socializing, and playing cards with her friends and family. Most of all, she loved all of her family, and she will be missed by all those who were fortunate to know her.

Onnolee is survived by her loving husband Robert; their children, Dan (Christine) Van Husan, Lynne Van Husan, and Bill Van Husan; grandchildren, Charley (Lindsay), Kelly (James), Brian, Amanda (Rudy), Katie (Sean), Michael (Kelly), and Maggie; great-grandchildren, Konner, Benicio, Bodee, and Wyatt; siblings, Beth Somerlott, Dale Davis, and Carolee Rowe, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Jeffery Wayne Van Husan, and siblings Eleanor Fowler and Dean Davis.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Onnolee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Clark Chapel
Download Now