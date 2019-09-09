|
|
Onnolee J. Van Husan
July 5, 1930 - Sept. 6, 2019
DOWAGIAC, MI - Onnolee J. Van Husan, 89, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Clark Chapel, located at 405 Center St., Dowagiac, MI, on Friday, September 13, at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Christopher Momany officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, from 11AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dowagiac First United Methodist Church. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkchapel.com.
Onnolee was born on July 5, 1930, in East Gilead, MI, to Jack and Opal (Corwin) Davis. She graduated as valedictorian from Coldwater High School in 1948, then went on to earn a degree in Nursing on a full academic scholarship from Borgess Hospital and Nazareth Academy in Kalamazoo, MI. After graduation, she was made shift supervisor of the second floor of Borgess Hospital and worked as a Registered Nurse for many years. On September 2, 1951, she married the love of her life, Robert Van Husan. After moving to Dowagiac, she was instrumental in revitalizing the Lee Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, which is still going strong fifty years later. She enjoyed spending time in the community, where she worked as an owner in the family business, and also took part in the local Garden Club. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, socializing, and playing cards with her friends and family. Most of all, she loved all of her family, and she will be missed by all those who were fortunate to know her.
Onnolee is survived by her loving husband Robert; their children, Dan (Christine) Van Husan, Lynne Van Husan, and Bill Van Husan; grandchildren, Charley (Lindsay), Kelly (James), Brian, Amanda (Rudy), Katie (Sean), Michael (Kelly), and Maggie; great-grandchildren, Konner, Benicio, Bodee, and Wyatt; siblings, Beth Somerlott, Dale Davis, and Carolee Rowe, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Jeffery Wayne Van Husan, and siblings Eleanor Fowler and Dean Davis.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 9, 2019