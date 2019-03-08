Opal Krum



March 26, 1927 - March 6, 2019



DECATUR, MI - Opal E. Krum, 91, of Decatur, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 11am, at Newel Chapel, 83313 M51, Decatur, with Pastor Katie Hartwell officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 2pm until 5pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Decatur Human Services, First Presbyterian Church, and Hospice of Southwest Michigan. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.newellchapel.com.



Opal was born on March 26, 1927, to William & Neva (McDonald) Hewitt in Mt. Rose, MI. She graduated from Michigan State University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree. On June 10, 1950, she married Gordon Krum at the Methodist Church in Clio, MI. Opal was a member of the Decatur Study Club, volunteered for Hospice, and was a member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church in Decatur.



Opal is survived by her children, Garry (Shelley) Krum of Paw Paw and Nancy Wiese of Decatur; grandchildren, Nicole, Kristine, Jacqueline, Diana, Elizabeth, Stefanie, and Kreigh; 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and a great-great-grandson on the way; and nephews & niece, David (Linda) Krum, Janice Ann (Dennis) McNally, and Jon (Laurie) Krum.



Opal was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Gordon Krum.