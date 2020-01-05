|
|
Opal Lee Perry
Dec. 25, 1939 - Jan. 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Opal Perry, 80, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Opal was born December 25, 1939 in Arkansas to the late Henry and Arletha (Harris) Perry. Opal was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry, Cleophas, RC, Henry Jr., and Robert Perry; and her sister, Alberta Woods.
Those left to cherish the memory of Opal includes her sisters, Margaret (Robert) Adams, Dorothy (Freddie) Gilmore, and Maudie (Jerry) Green; brothers, Clayburn (Maggie) Perry, Leon Perry, and Albert (Mozetta) Perry; and many dear nieces & nephews.
Opal was a CNA for 35 years. She became a member of the Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church after moving to South Bend in 2003. Opal enjoyed sewing, knitting, shopping, being around others, and caring for people. Opal especially loved taking care of her family and cooking big meals for them. She also helped raise a few of her nieces and nephews, Martha McCreary, Minnie (Faye) Perry, Tina Williams, Victor and Leon Perry. The family would like to thank Center for Hospice for their care and compassion.
Visitation is 10:00AM with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 101 N. Adams St., South Bend, IN 46628. Burial follows at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences may be made at St. Joseph Funeral Home website, www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020