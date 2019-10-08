|
|
Ora Frederick Harder
Jan. 14, 1930 - Oct. 6, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Ora Frederick Harder, 89, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Trail Point Village in South Bend.
Ora was born on January 14, 1930 in LaPorte, IN to Russell and Fern (Barney) Harder. He was preceded in death by his parents.
On October 29, 1949 in Walkerton, IN he married the former Dorthy Ann Groves. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2017. Together they had 10 children: Glenn (Mary) Harder of Rib Lake, WI, Jim (Corinne) Harder of Davenport, IA, Brian (Deb) Harder of Centerville, MI, Cindy (Jerry) Gilge of Wausau, WI, Damon (Fay) Harder of Wausau, WI, Paul Harder of Stevens Point, WI, Phillip (Laural) Harder of Wausau, WI, Patty (Kurt) Schafer of Plymouth, IN, Kathy (Mark) Huffer of South Bend, and Jane (Art) Cybulski of Culver, IN; 24 grandchildren: Nathan, Angie, Matthew, Daniel, Michael, Gabe, Katie, Zach, Chris, Jodie, Ashley, Jeremey, Jessica, Joshua, Shane, Stella, Russell, Rachel, Kaleb, Alex, Emily, Ben, Jakob, and Anna, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-greatgrandchild.
Ora was a lifelong farmer. He loved gardens, flowers, and vegetables. He was a lover of all sports, especially the Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame women's basketball. He was also an animal lover and loved spending time with his family.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 9 from 2 to 6 p.m. where a Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m., in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 10 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544 or to the charity of donor's choice.
