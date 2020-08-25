1/1
Orma June Rettic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orma June Rettic

July 2, 1932 - August 22, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Orma June Rettic, age 88, of Cassopolis, died peacefully in her home early Saturday morning, August 22, 2020 in the comfort of her family's presence.

Her life began July 2, 1932 in Niles, Michigan, the third of four children born to Ormond and Violet Barcus, Sr. She married Richard Hubert Rettic April 30, 1950 in South Bend, Indiana. After more than sixty-four years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2014.

Prior to retirement, June was Chairman of the American Cancer Society chapter in Saint Joseph County, Indiana. She managed the Torrington Credit Union in South Bend, Indiana and later was Vice President of the Notre Dame Credit Union. June enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at their summer home on Diamond Lake and their winter home in Titusville, Florida.

June will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra (Kevin) Rossow of Cassopolis, Michigan and Deborah Wilson of South Bend, Indiana; one son, Kevin Rettic of Dowagiac, Michigan; nine grandchildren, Jocelyn (Bruno) Rettic-Fontaine of Manhattan, New York, Victor Rettic of Dowagiac, Michigan, Heather (Caesar Ramirez) Ellis of Benzonia, Michigan, Phillip (Anita) Wilson of Mishawaka, Indiana, Michael Wilson of South Bend, Indiana, Andrew (Jill) Wilson of Superior, Colorado, Carrie (Christopher Knowles) Harrison, Christopher (Teresa) Burnett, and Lacey Shue, all of Niles, Michigan; sixteen great-grandchildren; Montana Harrison, Cassandra (Kye Knight) Harrison, Madisyn Knowles, Colt Knowles, Dayne Burnett, Isabella Burnett, Elouan Fontaine, Raoul Fontaine, Liathano Ramirez, Scarlett Ramierez, Xander Ramirez, Alivia Wilson, Josie Wilson, Zeke Wilson, Kaia Wilson, Evie Wilson; one great-great-grandson, Parker Knight; a sister-in-law, Odette Fobe of Mishawaka; a brother-in-law, the Reverend Russell Snyder of Roseland, Indiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Snyder and Naomi Kent; and one brother, Ormond L. Barcus, Jr.

Due to the current restrictions imposed by the State of Michigan, the family will observe a private remembrance.

The family is grateful for the care extended to their mother by Tammy, Wendy, and Mary B. of Kindred Hospice.

The family prefers contributions in memory of June be made to Susan G. Komen West Michigan, 3949 Sparks Drive SE, Suite 100, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546-6110.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved