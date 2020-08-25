Orma June Rettic
July 2, 1932 - August 22, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Orma June Rettic, age 88, of Cassopolis, died peacefully in her home early Saturday morning, August 22, 2020 in the comfort of her family's presence.
Her life began July 2, 1932 in Niles, Michigan, the third of four children born to Ormond and Violet Barcus, Sr. She married Richard Hubert Rettic April 30, 1950 in South Bend, Indiana. After more than sixty-four years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2014.
Prior to retirement, June was Chairman of the American Cancer Society
chapter in Saint Joseph County, Indiana. She managed the Torrington Credit Union in South Bend, Indiana and later was Vice President of the Notre Dame Credit Union. June enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at their summer home on Diamond Lake and their winter home in Titusville, Florida.
June will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra (Kevin) Rossow of Cassopolis, Michigan and Deborah Wilson of South Bend, Indiana; one son, Kevin Rettic of Dowagiac, Michigan; nine grandchildren, Jocelyn (Bruno) Rettic-Fontaine of Manhattan, New York, Victor Rettic of Dowagiac, Michigan, Heather (Caesar Ramirez) Ellis of Benzonia, Michigan, Phillip (Anita) Wilson of Mishawaka, Indiana, Michael Wilson of South Bend, Indiana, Andrew (Jill) Wilson of Superior, Colorado, Carrie (Christopher Knowles) Harrison, Christopher (Teresa) Burnett, and Lacey Shue, all of Niles, Michigan; sixteen great-grandchildren; Montana Harrison, Cassandra (Kye Knight) Harrison, Madisyn Knowles, Colt Knowles, Dayne Burnett, Isabella Burnett, Elouan Fontaine, Raoul Fontaine, Liathano Ramirez, Scarlett Ramierez, Xander Ramirez, Alivia Wilson, Josie Wilson, Zeke Wilson, Kaia Wilson, Evie Wilson; one great-great-grandson, Parker Knight; a sister-in-law, Odette Fobe of Mishawaka; a brother-in-law, the Reverend Russell Snyder of Roseland, Indiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Snyder and Naomi Kent; and one brother, Ormond L. Barcus, Jr.
Due to the current restrictions imposed by the State of Michigan, the family will observe a private remembrance.
The family is grateful for the care extended to their mother by Tammy, Wendy, and Mary B. of Kindred Hospice.
The family prefers contributions in memory of June be made to Susan G. Komen West Michigan, 3949 Sparks Drive SE, Suite 100, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546-6110.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com
.