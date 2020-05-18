Orphah I. Miller
Feb. 3, 1924 - May 14, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Orphah Irene Miller, 96, of New Carlisle passed away at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, May 14 in Hamilton Grove Retirement Community. Mrs. Miller was born February 3, 1924 in Plymouth, IN to the late Iva (Nifong) and Earl H. Troyer and had lived in New Carlisle since 1956, coming from Mishawaka. On July 6, 1947 in South Bend, as Orphah I. Troyer she married Edward E. Miller, who preceded her in death April 29, 1993. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, DaMaris Stanley and Ward Troyer; and a son-in-law, Patrick Peterson. She is survived by her daughters, Carol J. Peterson of New Carlisle and Yvonne E. Maxey (Victor) of Cincinnati, OH; sons, Carl E. Miller of New Carlisle and Wendell E. Miller (Kristine) of Marquette, MI, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Orphah was a longtime member of Prairie Gardens Church. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to the staff at Hamilton Grove for their loving care.
Private family graveside services will be held at Bremen Cemetery, Bremen, IN. A Memorial Celebration of Orphah's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Orphah's name may be made to Prairie Gardens Church, 29301 Lynn St., New Carlisle, IN 46552. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 521 N. William St. is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Feb. 3, 1924 - May 14, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Orphah Irene Miller, 96, of New Carlisle passed away at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, May 14 in Hamilton Grove Retirement Community. Mrs. Miller was born February 3, 1924 in Plymouth, IN to the late Iva (Nifong) and Earl H. Troyer and had lived in New Carlisle since 1956, coming from Mishawaka. On July 6, 1947 in South Bend, as Orphah I. Troyer she married Edward E. Miller, who preceded her in death April 29, 1993. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, DaMaris Stanley and Ward Troyer; and a son-in-law, Patrick Peterson. She is survived by her daughters, Carol J. Peterson of New Carlisle and Yvonne E. Maxey (Victor) of Cincinnati, OH; sons, Carl E. Miller of New Carlisle and Wendell E. Miller (Kristine) of Marquette, MI, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Orphah was a longtime member of Prairie Gardens Church. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to the staff at Hamilton Grove for their loving care.
Private family graveside services will be held at Bremen Cemetery, Bremen, IN. A Memorial Celebration of Orphah's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Orphah's name may be made to Prairie Gardens Church, 29301 Lynn St., New Carlisle, IN 46552. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 521 N. William St. is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 18, 2020.