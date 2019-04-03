Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Resources
More Obituaries for Orval Willingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orval "Mac" Willingham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Orval "Mac" Willingham Obituary
Orval “Mac”

Willingham

April 26, 1932 - April 1, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Orval “Mac” Willingham, 86, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at home.

Mac was born on April 26, 1932 in Mishawaka to Jarrett and Donna Mae (Ward) Willingham. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, Troy, Thomas, and Tim Willingham; and brothers, Jack and Jim Willingham.

On December 16, 1950, he married Rita Milliken. She preceded him in death on March 22, 2011. Surviving are his daughter, Cindy (Jim) LaCava of Osceola; sons, Terry Willingham of Mishawaka and Todd Willingham of Mishawaka; daughter-in-law, Debbie Willingham; grandchildren, Jason (Stefanie) LaCava, Aaron (Julia) LaCava, Sarah LaCava, Rachel Furnivall, Adam LaCava, Danielle Willingham, Janell Willingham, Amy (John) Burelison, Krystal (Nicholas) Hook, and Alyssa Willingham; great-grandchildren, Christian, Alex, Ben, Jacob, Jenna, Liam, John, Bailey, Levi, and Anabel, and numerous extended family members.

Mac was a member of Mishawaka High School Alumni; he was an avid fisherman and spent time on the St. Joseph River; he loved to golf at Eberhart and being outdoors gardening. He also enjoyed all of his dogs.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 4 from 4 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m., in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will on Friday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior, in Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Center for Hospice, 111 Sunnybrook Ct., South Bend, IN 46637.

To leave the family an online condolence or to share memories with the family, please visit our website at www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now