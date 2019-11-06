|
|
Otho L. Murphy
Oct. 31, 1920 - Nov. 2, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Otho Murphy, 99, of Plymouth, passed away Sat., Nov. 2, 2019. Otho was married to Bernice for over 75 years; she passed in 2016. He was a father to Connie and Brent, a grandfather, and so much more. A Visitation is 11am to 1pm, Fri., Nov. 8, 2019, in New Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel, 1300 Chester St., Plymouth. Service will follow in the chapel at 1pm, with Pastor Charles Krieg officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in Otho's name to The Maria Center, P.O. Box 1, Donaldson, IN 46513. A complete obituary can be seen at www.Johnson-Danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019