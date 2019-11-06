Home

Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
New Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel
1300 Chester St.
Plymouth, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
New Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel
1300 Chester St.
Plymouth, IN
Otho L. Murphy


1920 - 2019
Otho L. Murphy Obituary
Otho L. Murphy

Oct. 31, 1920 - Nov. 2, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Otho Murphy, 99, of Plymouth, passed away Sat., Nov. 2, 2019. Otho was married to Bernice for over 75 years; she passed in 2016. He was a father to Connie and Brent, a grandfather, and so much more. A Visitation is 11am to 1pm, Fri., Nov. 8, 2019, in New Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel, 1300 Chester St., Plymouth. Service will follow in the chapel at 1pm, with Pastor Charles Krieg officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in Otho's name to The Maria Center, P.O. Box 1, Donaldson, IN 46513. A complete obituary can be seen at www.Johnson-Danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019
