Otis Davis, Sr.
Dec. 16, 1931 - June 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Otis Davis passed away Saturday, June 27 at West Bend Nursing & Rehab. He was 88 years old and a resident of South Bend. There is currently no formal service planned. Place messages of condolence at Cobb Funeral Home's website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.