Otis Davis Sr.
1931 - 2020
Otis Davis, Sr.

Dec. 16, 1931 - June 27, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Otis Davis passed away Saturday, June 27 at West Bend Nursing & Rehab. He was 88 years old and a resident of South Bend. There is currently no formal service planned. Place messages of condolence at Cobb Funeral Home's website.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Cobb Funeral Home
3525 S. Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
