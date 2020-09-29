Ovall Dahlgren
Sept. 11, 1921 - Sept. 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ovall Dahlgren, 99, passed away September 26, 2020, after complications from COVID-19.
Born in Chicago on September 11, 1921, she was the daughter of the late William and Thelma (Davis) Cusac.
On September 19, 1941, she married the love of her life, Arthur Dahlgren. He preceded her in death July 8, 1984. She was also preceded in death by three sons, Arthur Dale Dahlgren, Roger William Dahlgren, and her infant son who died a few months after birth, John, whom she never stopped remembering; and her grandson, Jason Dahlgren.
Left to cherish her memory are three children, Jane Ellen Zuroff, James “Jim” (Gina) Dahlgren, and Barbara (John) Geddes; daughter-in-law, Audrey (the late Arthur Dale), who was like a daughter to her; 23 grandchildren: Aimee Hatteberg, Julie (Michael) Gallager, Luke (Nicole) Dahlgren, Linda (Chris) Strobel, Eric (Laura) Dahlgren, Adam Dahlgren, Jennifer (Kevin) Ollis, Adam (Teresa) Dahlgren, Emile (Brian) Abell, Andrew Dahlgren, Anita (James) Jennings, Neil (Rekha), and Sheila Sareen, Stephanie (Alex) Clark, Cassandra Zuroff, and Michael, Rachel, Matthew, Shawn, James, CJ, and Daniel Geddes, and Sara (Jesse) Milikan; and 32 great-grandchildren.
“Sis” as many knew her, was a dedicated wife and mother who put a lot of energy into having a nice home. When the kids were nearly raised, she went back to work in retail, in a sewing store, because sewing was one of her talents and pleasures. She then worked with the family printing business with her husband and son, Jim. Her retirement job was working at Dan O'Day's Dance Studio, where she had lots of fun and made many good friends. Her dancing skills were amazing, and she entered and won some dance competitions. She sewed most of her dance costumes, of which she was most proud.
She dearly missed her husband after his passing, but she went on to make a full and fun life for herself. A great family memory for her and all of us was the lavish Christmas meals she would prepare. She would bake cookies for months in advance to make sure there were enough. She loved to cook, and even after the family moved on, she would cook fancy meals for just herself. She said that her greatest accomplishment was her family, and she loved every one of them so much. She enjoyed her life to the max and was a happy person who always had a smile on her face. She will be dearly missed by so many.
A celebration of her life will be held next year, on her 100th birthday.
