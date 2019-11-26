Home

Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Pentecostal Cathedral
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Pentecostal Cathedral
Ozzetta Maria Paskel


1952 - 2019
Ozzetta Maria Paskel Obituary
Ozzetta Maria Paskel

Feb. 21, 1952 - Nov. 20, 2019

SOUTH BEND - Ozzetta Maria Paskell, 67, born Feb. 21, 1952 passed away Nov. 20, 2019. Survivors left to cherish her memory include two children, Fatima and Damon Peak; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rosita Nelson and Pauletta Paskell; and one brother, Ozzie Paskell, Jr., along with other relatives and friends. Services are 12:00 p.m. on Fri., Nov. 29, 2019 at Pentecostal Cathedral with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon. Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our webpage for full obituary: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 26, 2019
