|
|
Paige Anne Bultinck
April 19, 1973 - July 22, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Paige Anne (Winslow) Bultinck, 46, passed away at home on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Paige was born on April 19, 1973 in Mishawaka to Thomas and Ruth (Watson) Winslow. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Thomas.
Paige worked for almost 30 years as a hair stylist, but her real passion was being a mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a natural caregiver and will be greatly missed.
Paige is survived by her three children, Reid (Robert) Brooks of Ligonier, Sloane and Logan Bultinck of Mishawaka; ex-husband, Rick Bultinck of Mishawaka; her brother, Troy (Kelly) Winslow of Cedar Park, TX; and two grandchildren, Paisley and Greyson Brooks. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Services will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 26, 2019