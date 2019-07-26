Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paige Bultinck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paige Anne Bultinck


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paige Anne Bultinck Obituary
Paige Anne Bultinck

April 19, 1973 - July 22, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Paige Anne (Winslow) Bultinck, 46, passed away at home on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Paige was born on April 19, 1973 in Mishawaka to Thomas and Ruth (Watson) Winslow. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Thomas.

Paige worked for almost 30 years as a hair stylist, but her real passion was being a mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a natural caregiver and will be greatly missed.

Paige is survived by her three children, Reid (Robert) Brooks of Ligonier, Sloane and Logan Bultinck of Mishawaka; ex-husband, Rick Bultinck of Mishawaka; her brother, Troy (Kelly) Winslow of Cedar Park, TX; and two grandchildren, Paisley and Greyson Brooks. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Services will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paige's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now