Pamela C. White



April 1, 1928 - March 12, 2019



FREMONT, IN - Pamela C. White of Fremont, Indiana, died on March 12, 2019 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born on April 1, 1928 in Mishawaka, Indiana and lived in South Bend, Indiana until moving to Snow Lake in 1970. She was 90 years old. She is survived by her husband, James A. White. Together they had five children, Becky Gudorf (Gerry) of South Bend, Indiana, JoAn Henry (John) of Lansing, Michigan, Jimmy White (Tina) of Orland, Indiana, Johnny White (Yelena) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Mary Cropsey (John) of Bradenton, Florida. She had ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Pam also has two sisters surviving, Mary Horner of Gurney, Illinois and Katie Schwind of South Bend, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Frances (Morando) Carlino; brothers, Michael, Nick, and Don Carlino; and a sister, Anne Dietrich. Pam and her husband spent nearly 50 years living on Snow Lake. She loved cooking, entertaining her large family, and enjoying the many lake activities. Viewing hours will be on Sunday, March 17, from 2 -5 P.M. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Monday, March 18; both will be at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana. Father Robert Showers will officiate the services.



Burial will follow services at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 15, 2019