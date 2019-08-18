|
|
Pamela (Scott) Grau
August 6, 2019
CULVER, IN - Services for Pamela (Scott) Grau, 67, of Louisville, KY and formerly of Culver, IN are Saturday, August 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Middletown United Methodist Church in Louisville, KY, where Pam lived for 30 years. There will be a family gravesite service at Burr Oak Cemetery in Indiana on Saturday, August 31 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions will be accepted at Hosprus Health, or MisPits and Friends, both in Louisville.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019