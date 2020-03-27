Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela McDermott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela J. McDermott


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela J. McDermott Obituary
Pamela J. McDermott

May 15, 1945 - March 24, 2020

KOONTZ LAKE, IN - On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Pamela Joy McDermott, loving wife, stepmother, grandmother, and friend passed away at the age of 74.

Pamela was born on May 15, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Sam and Sylvia (Resnikoff) Rosen and spent the first half of her life there. She moved to Koontz Lake, Indiana in 1992 where she met her husband, William J. McDermott, who survives. Together they shared a wonderful life at the lake where they loved and raised their four-legged children, Freckles and Goldie.

Pam was stepmother to Michael, Eileen (Lisa), and Jennifer; and grandmother to James, Gryffon, Sawyer, August, Oliver, and Elliot. Pam loved knitting, quilting, and crafts. She used her talent to make the world more beautiful than she found it. Pam will be missed by all who knew her and will be in their hearts forever.

Due to the global pandemic, a private Graveside service will be held. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Please check this obituary for further information on her Celebration of Life service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Starke County Library. To leave on line condolences go to rannellsfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -