Pamela J. McDermott
May 15, 1945 - March 24, 2020
KOONTZ LAKE, IN - On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Pamela Joy McDermott, loving wife, stepmother, grandmother, and friend passed away at the age of 74.
Pamela was born on May 15, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Sam and Sylvia (Resnikoff) Rosen and spent the first half of her life there. She moved to Koontz Lake, Indiana in 1992 where she met her husband, William J. McDermott, who survives. Together they shared a wonderful life at the lake where they loved and raised their four-legged children, Freckles and Goldie.
Pam was stepmother to Michael, Eileen (Lisa), and Jennifer; and grandmother to James, Gryffon, Sawyer, August, Oliver, and Elliot. Pam loved knitting, quilting, and crafts. She used her talent to make the world more beautiful than she found it. Pam will be missed by all who knew her and will be in their hearts forever.
Due to the global pandemic, a private Graveside service will be held. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Please check this obituary for further information on her Celebration of Life service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Starke County Library. To leave on line condolences go to rannellsfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 27, 2020