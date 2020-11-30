Pamela J.
Redding-Tracy
June 29, 1954 - Nov. 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Pamela J. Redding-Tracy, 66, passed away on Wednesday.
Pamela was born June 29, 1954 in Niles, MI to James and Vera (Brown) Gard. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Preston Tracy, and a niece, Jennifer Moore.
She is survived by her sons, Vincent (Erin) Redding and Pryce (Bridgette) Tracy; grandsons, Grant and Evan Redding; sisters, Dorothy Jordan and Kim (Mark) Reaves; niece, Katie Reaves; nephews, William (Grace) Reaves, Joey (Tara) Reaves, Matt (Sarah) Moore, and Geoff (Sari) Moore, great-nieces and nephews.
Pam attended Adams High School and graduated from Elkhart High School. In 2014 Pam went on to earn her associate's degree in nursing from ITT Technical Institute in South Bend, an accomplishment she was proud to earn well into her 50's. She worked many jobs over the years, including time as a dispatcher for the Mishawaka and Notre Dame Police Departments as well as an at home nurse for many beloved patients. She was strong in her faith and a former member of the New Life Baptist Church. Pam was a people person who cherished her many friends and family. She enjoyed fashion, reading, and crafts. She liked to be the life of the party, full of energy, cheer, and kindness, always putting others' happiness before her own.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 3:00pm to 6:30pm with a Funeral service to begin at 6:30pm in St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net
