Pamela Marie Lindley
Feb. 15, 1948 - March 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Beloved daughter, wife and mother, Pamela Marie Lindley, 72, passed away suddenly on March 29, 2020 at her home in The Woodlands, Texas.
Pam was born on February 15, 1948 in Lansing, Michigan. She graduated from Waverly High School and Western Michigan University with a Masters Degree in Education. She met Dallis Lindley on a blind date December 31, 1971 and married her soul mate June 17, 1972 in South Bend, Indiana. Pam enjoyed her teaching career, being part of many Bible studies, reading historical fiction, and being very involved with her family. She and Dallis shared 2 children and 4 grandchildren. She was a beloved member of the community and among her many friends. She could hold an intelligent conversation about any topic and was always entertaining people with her never-ending knowledge of little-known facts. Pam's thoughtfulness, compassion, and patience made her truly one-of-a-kind and she will be missed terribly.
She is survived by her parents, Art and Hazel Nicholas, her husband Dallis, 2 children, Sara Menzie and Kyle Lindley; 4 grandchildren, Hannah and Brock Menzie, Madden and Mia Lindley; and her siblings, Teri and Jeff Nicholas.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020