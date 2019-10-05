|
Pamela Matchett
July 21, 1948 - Oct. 3, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Pamela Ann Matchett, 71, passed away October 3, 2019 at her home in South Bend, IN. She was born July 21, 1948 to the late Stanley & Lucille Thier. Surviving is one son, Charles (Jennifer) Matchett, Jr. and two grandchildren, Joseph and Grace. Pamela was a very humble person who enjoyed reading and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Per her wishes there will be no services; cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the St. Joseph County Humane Society. Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019