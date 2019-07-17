Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Pamela Sue Balentine


1963 - 2019
Pamela Sue Balentine Obituary
Pamela Sue Balentine

Sept. 15, 1963 - July 14, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Pamela Sue Balentine, 55 years old, passed away on Sunday morning, July 14, 2019 at her home. Pam was born on September 15, 1963 in South Bend. Pam had a very deep devotion to her children, and anyone who spent time with her knew she had a loving heart.

She was an extremely talented designer and entrepreneur. She was the owner of Pam's Posh Designs. Pam graduated from IU Bloomington School of Business. Pam loved her animals, especially her dogs, horses, and goats.

Pam is survived by her two children, Brittany Sue Davis of South Bend and Justin W. Davis of Carmel, IN. She is also survived by her parents, Elvis E. Balentine and Joan P. (Kantorowski) Balentine of South Bend; her two brothers, Tony (Tish) Balentine of Osceola and Brian (Andrea) Balentine of Elkhart, and many nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend. Private burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Pamela Sue Balentine may be donated to the Palmer Funeral Home, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46614. A special fund will be established in Pam's memory. Online condolences may be offered to the Balentine family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 17, 2019
