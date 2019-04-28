Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Little
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Sue Little


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pamela Sue Little Obituary
Pamela Sue Little

April 30, 1948 - April 24, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Pamela Sue Little, maiden name Nedderman, also Reitz, passed away Wednesday in her home with her children, Shannon Reitz and Stephanie Dockery; her granddaughter, Emily Dockery; her sister, Kimberly Toles; and husband, Larry at her side. Praying for her from a distance were her brothers and sisters: Craig and Joni Nedderman, Biff and Lori Nedderman, Chris Toles; and her first husband and children's father, Paul Reitz. Additional beloved family includes: Kim (Shawn) Mahoney, Julie (Doug) Jaeckel, Michaela (Justin) Gailhouse, and many more family members and friends. Pam was preceded in death by her father, Harold Nedderman; and her mother, Margaret Wood.

Pam was a joyful and friendly woman approaching her 71st birthday and 27th wedding anniversary. She enjoyed gardening and nature, and poured that passion into Camelot Watergardens & Gifts with Larry for many years. She also loved her book club, Marco Island, dancing, and her beloved pets, Molly and Marco. Even as her health declined she remained positive and graceful, and appreciative of her many blessings. One of her favorite quotes was “Bloom where you are planted” and she lived true to it.

Pam's family called upon Center for Hospice Care of Mishawaka for assistance in her final months of living with progressive rare cancers. Their care and sensitivity during this time was invaluable, and we are so thankful for their dedicated care to her as well as us. We ask that in lieu of flowers, you please make a donation to Center for Hospice Care.

We will be having a celebration of life memorial service for Pam this fall for family and friends to share their memories and laughter with us, as she wished. In the meantime you may share your thoughts on Pam's Facebook page, which we visit often to enjoy photos and memories.

To send private condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.