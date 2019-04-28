Pamela Sue Little



April 30, 1948 - April 24, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Pamela Sue Little, maiden name Nedderman, also Reitz, passed away Wednesday in her home with her children, Shannon Reitz and Stephanie Dockery; her granddaughter, Emily Dockery; her sister, Kimberly Toles; and husband, Larry at her side. Praying for her from a distance were her brothers and sisters: Craig and Joni Nedderman, Biff and Lori Nedderman, Chris Toles; and her first husband and children's father, Paul Reitz. Additional beloved family includes: Kim (Shawn) Mahoney, Julie (Doug) Jaeckel, Michaela (Justin) Gailhouse, and many more family members and friends. Pam was preceded in death by her father, Harold Nedderman; and her mother, Margaret Wood.



Pam was a joyful and friendly woman approaching her 71st birthday and 27th wedding anniversary. She enjoyed gardening and nature, and poured that passion into Camelot Watergardens & Gifts with Larry for many years. She also loved her book club, Marco Island, dancing, and her beloved pets, Molly and Marco. Even as her health declined she remained positive and graceful, and appreciative of her many blessings. One of her favorite quotes was “Bloom where you are planted” and she lived true to it.



Pam's family called upon Center for Hospice Care of Mishawaka for assistance in her final months of living with progressive rare cancers. Their care and sensitivity during this time was invaluable, and we are so thankful for their dedicated care to her as well as us. We ask that in lieu of flowers, you please make a donation to Center for Hospice Care.



We will be having a celebration of life memorial service for Pam this fall for family and friends to share their memories and laughter with us, as she wished. In the meantime you may share your thoughts on Pam's Facebook page, which we visit often to enjoy photos and memories.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019