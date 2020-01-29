|
|
Pamela Sue Smith
Jan. 15, 1957 - Jan. 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Pamela Sue Smith, 63, passed peacefully January 26, 2020 at 4:25 p.m., surrounded by her loving family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandma (nana, ninney), sister, and friend.
Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. Proverbs 31:28
Pamela Sue was born in South Bend on January 15, 1957 to Cleo and Era (Smith) Gean. In 1972 she met a curly blonde-haired boy from Arkansas who stole her heart. She received a special package in the mail one day from that blonde-haired boy who was in love with a brown eyed girl, with a note asking her to be his wife, along with a sparkling diamond ring. She said YES! She married the love of her life on June 2, 1972 in Waterloo, Alabama. She was a beloved and praised wife for 47 years.
In 1975 and again in 1979 she became a mother. Mom knew how to love with all her heart, and pray. We are who we are today because of her prayers and we are the ones blessed to get to call her our Mother.
She is survived by her loving husband, Charles R. Smith of South Bend; her children, Jeremy (Rhonda) Smith of Walkerton and Amanda (PJ) Clanton of Walkerton; her grandchildren, Ian Clanton, Evan Clanton, Raygen Smith, and Gavin Smith, all of Walkerton; sister, Diana Kay (Ken) Zalas of South Bend; and brothers, Doug (Pat) Gean of South Bend, Lonnie (Julie) Gean of Florence, Alabama, and David Gean of Florence, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cleo and Era Gean of South Bend.
Pamela and her family lived in Marion and Tyronza, Arkansas before moving back to Indiana in 1998. Pam worked at Greene Intermediate School from 1998 until 2016. She loved spending time with her husband, kids, and especially her grandchildren. She loved to go camping with her husband, riding her bicycle, cooking for her family and playing games. She loved to hear the ocean waves, loved to eat shrimp, and loved her Hershey's miniatures.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. Katherine Hanlon and her nurse, Robin, Riverside Village (Auguste's Cottage) entire staff, and Heart to Heart Hospice for your dedication, love, and compassion to our Mother.
Just like mom received a special package from daddy in 1972, Heaven received a special package when God welcomed momma home on January 26, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Walkerton United Pentecostal Church, 1174 Lake Street, Walkerton, IN. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at the church. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family.
Contributions in memory of Pamela Sue Smith may be offered to Walkerton United Pentecostal Church, 1174 Lake Street, Walkerton, IN 46574. Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020