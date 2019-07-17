Paris. L. Beard



Nov. 21, 1974 - July 7, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Paris L. Beard, 44, of South Bend, IN, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.



Paris was born November 21, 1974 in Chicago, IL, to George and Emma Beard both of whom preceded him in death along with a daughter, Parasha Monya Beard, a granddaughter, A'Miracle Parashay Jones, one sister, and both grandparents on both sides.



Paris is survived by his children, Sashiana Hemphill-Lee, Passione Wolfe, and Pariana Beard; two grandchildren, Sianaya Ann Taylor-Payne and Teri'ana LaShay Samuels all of IL; three brothers, Darrell Beard and Gregory Wallace, Jr. both of Madison, IL, and David (Shanta) Beard of Benton Harbor, MI; three sisters, Tonya Dingle of CA, Torine Beard of Milwaukee, WI, and Taniqua Wallace of Madison, IL; special friend, Tracy Miller of Madison, WI, along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.



Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., with viewing from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Alford's Mortuary.



Arrangements have been entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



