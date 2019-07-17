Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
Paris. L. Beard


1974 - 2019
Paris. L. Beard Obituary
Paris. L. Beard

Nov. 21, 1974 - July 7, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Paris L. Beard, 44, of South Bend, IN, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.

Paris was born November 21, 1974 in Chicago, IL, to George and Emma Beard both of whom preceded him in death along with a daughter, Parasha Monya Beard, a granddaughter, A'Miracle Parashay Jones, one sister, and both grandparents on both sides.

Paris is survived by his children, Sashiana Hemphill-Lee, Passione Wolfe, and Pariana Beard; two grandchildren, Sianaya Ann Taylor-Payne and Teri'ana LaShay Samuels all of IL; three brothers, Darrell Beard and Gregory Wallace, Jr. both of Madison, IL, and David (Shanta) Beard of Benton Harbor, MI; three sisters, Tonya Dingle of CA, Torine Beard of Milwaukee, WI, and Taniqua Wallace of Madison, IL; special friend, Tracy Miller of Madison, WI, along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., with viewing from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Alford's Mortuary.

Arrangements have been entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our website to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 17, 2019
