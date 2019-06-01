Pastsy Lou



Fincher-Mills



May 4, 1936 - May 23, 2019



NILES, MI - Patsy Lou Fincher-Mills, 83, of Niles, Michigan, and formerly of Macy, Indiana, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, Indiana.







Born May 4, 1936, near Macy, Indiana, she was the daughter of Glen R. and Namona P. Burns Calloway. On July 2, 1955, at the Perryburg Baptist Church, she was married to Joseph E. Fincher, Jr., and he preceded her in death on April 21, 2015. She was then married to Jim Mills on May 1, 2016, at the New Life United Methodist Church, near Mexico, Indiana, and he survives.







Patsy was a member of the New Life United Methodist Church and attended Clay United Methodist Church in South Bend. She was a professional photographer and past member of the Professional Photographers of America, Professional Photographers of Indiana, and Indianapolis Professional Photography Guild. She served on the Peru/Miami County Chamber of Commerce, where she was named Chamber Woman of the Year.







Throughout her life she volunteered her time with many different organizations including her church, North Miami Schools, where she enjoyed working in the elementary, and United Way Committee. She was actively involved with Miami County 4-H, where she was a club leader for over twenty-five years, Photography Project Superintendent, and helped with many other projects at the fairgrounds, including fund-raising for the poultry building.







Patsy loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She spent many hours gardening and baking delicious treats for her family, and created a bountiful surplus of homemade items which she sold on her weekly delivery route and at the Fulton County Farmers Market.







Survivors include her husband, Jim Mills of Niles Michigan; six children, Joseph “Ed” Fincher III and wife Donna of Rochester, David Fincher and wife Donna of Rochester, Paul Fincher and wife Sheryl of Pasco, WA, Shelli Fisher of Rochester, Beth Vische of Niles, MI, and Jimmy Mills, Jr. of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Lynette (Tom) Mollett of Mentone, Michael Fincher and Jason (Lindsay) Fincher all of Rochester, Sara (Rey) Garza of St. Louis, Stephanie (Chris) Hughes of Hermiston, OR, Forest (Lynne) Fincher of Pasco, WA, Jessi Fisher (Mayson Benedict) and Billi Fisher of Rochester, and Matt Paver of Terre Haute; great-grandchildren: Tommy and Timmy Mollett; Alexis Hicks; Payton, Cory, Masen, Chase, Gavin, Kinley, Nathan, Owen, and Brielle Fincher; Madison, Maxton, and Michael Hughes; Rosemary Garza; and Teslynn Benedict; one brother, Jerry (Phyllis) Calloway of Macy; and three sisters, Joyce Cannon of Illinois, Lela (Richard) Barnhisel of Kentucky, and Carol Calloway, Rochester.







She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband.







A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at New Life United Methodist Church, with Pastor John Meunier officiating. A time of fellowship will follow for family and friends until 6:00 p.m. at the church.







McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Foundation c/o Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka.







Published in South Bend Tribune on June 1, 2019