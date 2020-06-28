Pat Eberlein
June 26, 1937 - June 25, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Helen “Pat” Eberlein, 82, of Mishawaka, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home.
Pat was born June 26, 1937 in Biddeford, Maine, a daughter of the late Walter and Marian (O'Brien) Donahue. She grew up in Somerville, Massachusetts, and was a 1955 graduate of Somerville High School.
Pat served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves where she met George R. Eberlein. They married on May 12, 1958. The couple made Somerville their home before moving to George's hometown of Mishawaka in 2002.
In Somerville, Pat was employed as a purchasing agent with First National Bank of Boston. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Somerville and in Mishawaka. Pat enjoyed knitting and gardening.
Pat is survived by her husband of 62 years, George; a daughter, Susan Eberlein; a grandson, David Eberlein, Sr.; and two great-grandsons, David Eberlein, Jr. and Declan Eberlein.
Pat was preceded in death by a son, George R. Eberlein, Jr.; two sisters, Grayce Middleton and Claire Kelley; and four brothers, Walter, John, David, and Ernest Donahue.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 2, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka, with Rev. Christopher Lapp officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4:30 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday in the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Center for Hospice Care.
