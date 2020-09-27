1/1
Pat Weaver
1942 - 2020
Pat Weaver

July 10, 1942 - March 7, 2020

OSCEOLA, IN - Priscilla “Pat” E. Weaver, 77, of Osceola, passed away Saturday, March 7, at Tidewell Hospice, Englewood, Florida.

Pat was born July 10, 1942 in Mishawaka, the daughter of Harold and Julia Catherine (Anderson) Van Rie. She grew up in Mishawaka and was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic Grade School and a 1960 graduate of Mishawaka High School. She attended Ball State (Teachers College) University.

On June 29, 1962, Pat married Nyal J. Weaver. For many years, the Weavers have lived on the St. Joseph River, Osceola. They enjoyed wintering in Florida and in recent years in Englewood.

In her early years, Pat was employed at Miller's Grocery Store at Union and 4th Street in Mishawaka. She was President and CEO of Weaver Screen Printers Inc. She was a member of Women in Business in the 1980's.

Pat was a 32-year member of the Mishawaka Lions Club and was one of the first women inducted into the club. She worked on many functions with the Lions Club including Fish Frys and Eye Testing for Kindergartners.

Pat enjoyed the summers growing up on Diamond Lake. She loved cruising on the St. Joseph River with friends, playing slot machines, Studebaker Museum functions, entertaining, and spending time with her family.

Pat's surviving family includes her husband of 57 years, Nyal; two daughters, Susan K. (Gary) Oxley and Cindy A. (Jeff) Taylor; three grandchildren, Ryan Van Dusen, Stuart Taylor, and Katherine Taylor; her brother, Wallace (Pam) Van Rie; and brother-in-law, Nelson (Jan) Weaver.

Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, September 30, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, October 1, in the funeral home with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Pat's memory to Mishawaka Lions Club, PO Box 22, Mishawaka, IN 46546 or Tidewell Hospice (Englewood Hospice House), 12050 N. Access Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33981.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
OCT
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
