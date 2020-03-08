|
Patresa Shelton
May 28, 1955 - March 2, 2020
NILES, MI - Patresa “Patt” Jo Shelton, 64, of Niles, passed away at Lakeland Hospital in Niles on Monday, March 2, 2020 with her family by her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Patt was born on May 28, 1955, to James and Betty (Kasper) Shelton in Niles. She graduated from Brandywine High School, class of 1973. Patt has been self-employed for many years and when time allowed she loved gardening at home, listening to all kinds of music, singing karaoke, debating anything with anyone, and collecting antiques. Patt will be remembered for being a strong-willed woman who loved with all of her heart.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jo Shelton; daughter, Lindsey Cloutier; grandparents, Ethan and Rose Shelton; and nephew, Kamden Bestle.
Patt is survived by her daughter, Alison (Betsy) Moss; grandchildren, Xavier Moss and Jaymeson Moss; siblings, Mike (Kathleen) Shelton, Kim Shelton, Kevin (Kim) Shelton, and Jon (Lisa) Shelton; nieces and nephews, Kelly (Corey) Marrow, Sarah (Jim) Zawacki, Brandon (Jeni) Hood, Josh (Willow) Hood, Nick (Allison) Shelton, MacKenzie Shelton, Michael Shelton, Katie Riley, Jesse Johnson, James Shelton, Charlie Shelton, and Sam Shelton; her son-in-law, Dan Cloutier; and many extended family members and close friends.
A time of visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m.
The family will gather privately for an interment at Silverbrook Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Patt's memory to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 610 N. Michigan St. STE 310, South Bend, IN 46601.
