Patric Shomin
1948 - 2020
Patric Shomin

Feb. 7, 1948 - Nov. 23, 2020

MIDDLEBURY, IN -

Patric Lamarr Shomin, 72, of Middlebury passed away Mon., Nov. 23, in his residence. He was born Feb. 7, 1948 in Charlevoix, MI, to Marie Shomin. He married Gloria Shomin in 1994; she passed away in 2012. Survivors include three half-brothers, Garland Baker of Mishawaka, Bradley Baker of Grand Rapids, MI, & Mozel Baker, Jr. of Petoskey, MI. He was preceded in death by his mother & wife. Patric made & sold Indian apparel at Indian powwows & was a member of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
