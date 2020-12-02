Patric Shomin



Feb. 7, 1948 - Nov. 23, 2020



MIDDLEBURY, IN -



Patric Lamarr Shomin, 72, of Middlebury passed away Mon., Nov. 23, in his residence. He was born Feb. 7, 1948 in Charlevoix, MI, to Marie Shomin. He married Gloria Shomin in 1994; she passed away in 2012. Survivors include three half-brothers, Garland Baker of Mishawaka, Bradley Baker of Grand Rapids, MI, & Mozel Baker, Jr. of Petoskey, MI. He was preceded in death by his mother & wife. Patric made & sold Indian apparel at Indian powwows & was a member of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury





